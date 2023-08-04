LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The company behind a proposed high-speed rail connection between Las Vegas and Southern California is drumming up excitement as it gets ready to debut expanded service in Florida that will connect Miami and Orlando.

Brightline’s social media posts on Friday showed progress on the connection between West Palm Beach and Orlando. Train tickets are available beginning Friday, Sept. 15, priced at $79, $149 for “premium” service.

The anticipation follows a four-year project to expand the service north to Orlando. Brightline has operated its rail service between Miami and West Palm Beach since 2018. A new station — MiamiCentral — was built between 2014 and 2017.

The expanded track — 168 miles including 56 bridges, three underpasses and 156 “updated and improved” crossings — took years to complete. Brightline West — which is going to build the Las Vegas project — has an aggressive schedule that targets 2027 to begin service. A groundbreaking is expected in Las Vegas this year.

Brightline West is trying to secure a $3.75 billion federal grant. Bonds are also a big part of the financing plan for the $12 billion project.

The on-again-off-again history of the project goes back years — far before Brightline West’s involvement. The companies have changed along with the construction schedules and the destinations.

“Brightline’s proof of concept is reshaping travel and paving the way for the first U.S. high-speed passenger rail system,” a tweet by Brightline West said earlier today.

And the company picked up the support of the Clark County Commission this week as it pursues federal funds through an intercity passenger rail grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.