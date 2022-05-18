LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some Las Vegas students staged a walk-out Thursday afternoon in support of abortion rights.

Clark High School students were protesting for abortion rights following a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that indicated the court could overturn Roe v. Wade in the coming months.

8 News Now spoke with some protesters who said it’s their body, and their choice.

With protests happening across the country as demonstrators vocalize their opposition to Roe v. Wade potentially being overturned, senior Blu Mehari said she didn’t want to miss her opportunity to be heard.

“I think it’s too important to miss. I mean, it’s been law for almost 50 years now,” she said. “It protected the right to abortion for people all over the country, it’s just absolutely essential to me that I came out here today.”

Mehari said people should not be afraid of abortion.

“Abortion is healthcare, it’s just another choice that people have the right to make about their bodies,” she added. “I know so many people who have gotten pregnant at this school who have relied on access to abortions to continue their lives, to continue their education.”

Armaan Parkih took the same stance when he decided to organize the rally.

“I have a lot of friends, obviously female friends, who shouldn’t have to deal with their rights being infringed upon,” he told 8 News Now. “You don’t know the realities of what people go through, and that’s why we need to stand up. That’s why we need to protest.”

Throughout the afternoon, students rallied outside the school for more than 30 minutes holding protest signs, chanting, and writing messages for abortion rights on the sidewalks.

More than 50 students showed up in support of the protest.