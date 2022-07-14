LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This summer, high school students are learning what it takes to join the field of nursing and it’s happening at UNLV’s School of Nursing for its third annual nurse’s camp.

High school juniors and seniors work and train alongside UNLV students and nurses during the day camp to see first-hand what it’s like to be a nurse. The one-week interactive day camp has three different sessions where more than 20 high school students learn about CPR, wound care, and removing staples and sutures.

“I hope to gain experience and a little more knowledge about the field I want to go into. I want to become a registered nurse but just looking at all these options. It’s giving me a broader experience,” said Caleb Lewis, nurse camper.

High school students take part in UNLV Nurse’s Camp. (KLAS)

The camp is a way to introduce students to a possible future career. There are nursing shortages across southern Nevada and in the United States and hospitals are looking for highly-trained nurses.

“I love showing off nursing, even though I’m not a nurse yet. I just love this career, it’s a great career. You can help people every day and make a great living for yourself so I just like showing it off to the youth because I think more people need to know about it,” said Kennedy Russum, UNLV nursing student.

Each session ends with a recognition ceremony. The next camps begin on July 18 and July 25. You can click here for more information.