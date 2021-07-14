High school students get hands-on experience through UNLV’s nursing camp

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — High school students are getting some hands-on training of what it’s like to in the nursing field and they’re doing it through a Nurse Camp at UNLV’s School of Medicine.

It’s a week-long day camp that focuses on all things to do with nursing and takes place in the school’s Clinical Simulation Center. The patients aren’t real people, but the situations are.

Almost 40 teenagers, including Angelina Robles from Rancho High School, are in the camp.

“This has helped me realize that this is actually fun, you know?”

Marsadie Brian graduated high school this year and is now on her way to pre-nursing at UNLV.

“I want to help people. I want to be a trauma nurse. I like gory things. I like excitement. I just don’t want a boring office job and nursing has a lot stuff and opportunities,” she said.

Students are learning techniques such as how to remove sutures and staples.

The summer program started in 2019, but was canceled by the pandemic the following year.

“We need more nurses. The COVID-19 pandemic showed nurses on the frontline; emphasized the importance of nurses in our community and we have a nursing shortage. Here at UNLV, we increased our enrollment but we also want to increase our engagement with the community,” said Minnie Wood, Nurse Camp coordinator.

Not only are the students learning from UNLV nursing students, they’re also getting a little taste of college life.

If your child is interested, there’s still room to sign up for Session 2 which starts on July 19. The is a cost of $635. The university says it did hand out a limited number of scholarships.