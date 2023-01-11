LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The halls of Southern Hills Hospital were lined with tearful loved ones saying their final goodbyes to Jordan Brister, Wednesday.

Brister was an organ donor, and a video shared by the hospital showed the former Amplus Academy student being wheeled off to surgery, surrounded by family, friends, and hospital staff.

“It was our honor to care for Jordan Brister,” the hospital stated on its Instagram. “Jordan was an organ donor and lives on through those lives he’ll save.”

Brister was found unresponsive on Jan. 3 at Amplus Academy, having suffered a cardiac arrest, the school said in a statement. Brister spent several days in the ICU, but on Jan. 8 passed away.