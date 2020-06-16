High school seniors celebrated during socially-distanced graduation ceremonies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The coronavirus pandemic canceled many activities for high school seniors, including graduation. Though schools are closed and many plans changed, students are still celebrating throughout the valley.

High schools formed their own graduation plans to ensure some proper celebration for their students.

At Spring Valley High School, students are spaced out and participating in four separate ceremonies happening Tuesday and Wednesday.

Amid COVID-19, students are given some sense of normalcy by walking in their cap and gown in to the school.

Because of social distancing, parents and family members watched the ceremony unfold through a livestream.

8 News Now spoke with a student, school principal and parents that were there to celebrate.

“It’s such a unique graduation, but I think it’s special,” graduating senior Ryan Steinhauer said. “It’s kind of intimate I would say being with my family. The little things.”

“It’s not the ceremony that we all expected to have we’ve had in the past but we’re trying to make it as parent-friendly with a processional through the front of the school,” Spring Valley High School Principal Tam Larnerd said.

“I’m so very happy. That’s why I got my glasses,” parents Cesar and Abigail Villania said. “Oh, this is the day. Yeah.”

Almost 600 seniors are graduating from Spring Valley High School this year.

Principal Larnerd said 60% of his graduating students typically go to college. Between 5 and 10% serve the military or jump right into the workforce.

From everyone at 8 News Now: Congratulations to the Class of 2020!