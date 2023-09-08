LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas high school memorialized the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 Friday, taking time to remember a teacher lost on that day.

On Friday, Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas held its annual rededication ceremony, honoring the victims of the deadliest terrorist attack on US soil. One of those victims was foreign language teacher Barbara Edwards.

Edwards was on American Airlines flight 77, the jet that crashed into the Pentagon in Washington D.C. on September 11, 2001.

Students and faculty at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas memorialize the September 11 terrorist attacks of 2001 in a Friday morning ceremony. (KLAS)

Students and faculty at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas memorialize the September 11 terrorist attacks of 2001 in a Friday morning ceremony. (KLAS)

Students and faculty at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas memorialize the September 11 terrorist attacks of 2001 in a Friday morning ceremony. (KLAS)

Students and faculty at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas memorialize the September 11 terrorist attacks of 2001 in a Friday morning ceremony. (KLAS)

Students and faculty at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas memorialize the September 11 terrorist attacks of 2001 in a Friday morning ceremony. (KLAS)

Students and faculty at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas memorialize the September 11 terrorist attacks of 2001 in a Friday morning ceremony. (KLAS)

Edwards’ son Scott was 25 years old at the time of the attacks. Previously, Edwards had been a part of the ceremony, remembering his mother’s love for the Palo Verdy community.

“Mostly, we missed her laughter and her joy. The stories that people come up and tell me — like ‘Hey, my favorite story is when your mom showed up to the meeting dressed as a french fry,'” Edwards remembered during the 2021 ceremony.

Gail Fahy, a longtime friend of Barbara Edwards, a victim of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, holds a folded flag at Friday’s memorial event at Palo Verde High School. (KLAS)

In attendance was Gail Fahy, a longtime friend of Edwards, who, at previous ceremonies, remembered Edwards’ outgoingness and sense of humor.

“Everything reminds me that she’s still here with us in spirit and I loved her very much,” Fahy said. “She’s just a real special person. She’s still — still my best friend. She’s always in my heart.

Edwards was 58 years old.