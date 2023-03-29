LVMPD officials say they have detained an individual related to the lockdown at Shadow Ridge High School is Las Vegas | KLAS

UPDATE (11:30 a.m.): LVMPD officials say they have detained an individual related to the lockdown. Officials are planning a controlled release of Shadow Ridge High School students once police have completed their safety investigation.

UPDATE (11:05 a.m.): “Everything appears okay,” officials from LVMPD say, adding that there is not an active shooter situation at Shadow Ridge High School, and there are no reported injuries.

UPDATE (11:00 a.m.): The principal of Shadow Ridge High School released a statement reading, in part, “Our school is currently on lockdown due to a rumored threat. The threat has not been substantiated.” Principal Traci Kannon went on to say the lockdown is out of an abundance of caution and that there is no active threat.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Wednesday morning said Shadow Ridge High School was in “hard lockdown.”

According to the social media post, police received a call regarding a person with a gun near the school. Police advise that no injuries have been reported. Metro and Clark County School District police are involved in the investigation.

Shadow Ridge High School is in the far northern part of the valley near the Clark County Rifle-Pistol Center which is a large shooting range.

Police advise people to avoid the area and to watch for emergency vehicles.

This is a developing story, stay with 8 News Now for further information as it becomes available.