LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas valley high school football game ended in a brawl with people running from the stands onto the field.

The fight happened Friday night at Desert Pines High School after its game with Arbor View High School.

8 News Now was at Desert Pines covering the event as part of Game of the Week.

After Arbor View won the game in double overtime, 8 News Now witnessed a few players punching each other after shaking hands. That’s when people started running onto the field from the stands.

A bystander told 8 News Now that officers with the Clark County School District Police Department used pepper spray to break up the fight.

Video shows both adults and children were involved in the brawl. CCSDPD said no one was cited or arrested after the incident.

8 News Now reached out to the Clark County School District for comment on this incident.