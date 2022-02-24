LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A regulation that will allow emergency substitute teachers to teach in classrooms with only a high school diploma has passed in a vote Thursday by the Commission on Professional Standards in Education.

The regulation will require the teachers to go through a one-hour training course after they are hired. Commissioners are expected to increase the training requirement to eight hours when they meet again in April or May.

The Clark County School District has not said if they will immediately take advantage of the change in regulations.

Commissioners intend to revisit the regulation and discuss accountability to ensure students are receiving a quality education, according to a discussion on Thursday morning. The state Board of Education and the legislative commission still need to sign off on the change.

The need for additional staff has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been illustrated in weekly attendance reports from CCSD, which has only been able to get enough substitutes to teach about a third of the classes needed in the past six weeks.

The Commission on Professional Standards in Education meets Thursday in Las Vegas. (Mary Jane Belleza / KLAS)

CCSD and Washoe County schools are likely to take advantage of the flexibility provided by the change in the regulation.