High school color guard members share frustration over not being allowed to practice

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — As the new school year inches closer, many students are wondering if they’ll be able to take part in their usual sports and activities.

8 News Now reached out to members of a local color guard team, who are frustrated they can’t practice.

Senior Tristan Faulkner is the co-captain of the color guard team at Liberty High School. Faulkner and co-section leader Nico Denosta are practicing in a local park, since the team is not formally allowed to rehearse together.

“Some of us are practicing on our own, others are struggling to find the time,” said Faulkner. “I think it’s a little bit unfair from my point of view, because I feel like performing arts is still a very important thing to kids.”

While some sports are allowed to practice, groups such as band, choir and color guard are on their own.

“It’s not something easy you can just pick up and go with,” Faulkner said. “It does need the time and the effort and the energy.”

Like many other teams, the “Colors of Liberty” lost their spring season. They also lost the ability to compete at worlds.

“We’re not able to grow as much as we can and it’s very important to us because we want to be the best in the country, but it’s very hard right now,” Denosta said.

Parents are also frustrated.

Amanda Holzknecht has two sons in color guard and another in band. She says its heartbreaking seeing them lose out on what they love.

“Its awful, I can see it wearing on my kids,” Holzknecht said. “Not being able to play, not being able to practice. Obviously any performing art, any sport, if you don’t practice you lose it.”

While the district is in a tough spot, Holzknecht says they are overstepping.

“I really feel like it should be up to the family, not the district to decide what happens with our kids,” Holzknecht said. “I know they’re concerned, but I don’t think it’s their place.”

8 News Now reached out to the Clark County School District for comment. A representative says they are looking into it.