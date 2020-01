People spend time at a public beach as sun sets behind the Ain Dubai or Dubai Eye, a 853 feet (260 meter) Ferris wheel, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (KLAS) — The “High Roller” on the Las Vegas Strip may hold the title for the world’s tallest Ferris Wheel, but it won’t be leading the way for much longer.

The Dubai Media Office announced the “Ain Dubai” (or “Eye of Dubai”) will open its doors later this year at Expo 2020 in Dubai. The Eye of Dubai will stand at about 820 feet tall, 270 feet taller than the High Roller.

The Eye of Dubai will feature 48 capsules that can carry hundreds of passengers in total.