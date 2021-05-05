High Roller putting on Cinco de Mayo colors; restaurants offer festive specials

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The High Roller will be lit green, red and white to mark Cinco de Mayo tonight.
Several LINQ Promenade restaurants will offer Cinco de Mayo specials through Saturday.
Guests are invited to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with traditional food, margaritas and Mexican-themed décor. Look for specials at:
- Off The Strip Bistro + Bar – A one-day-only festive menu, featuring chicken taquitos; street tacos made with pork carnitas, carne asada and Cochinita Pibil varieties; and desserts including Neapolitan flan and conchas, a traditional sweet Mexican bread. Guests can sip on $12 specialty cocktails, such as the Jalapeño Margarita and Mexican Mule, and $40 beer buckets including Corona, Modelo and Pacifico beers.
- Favorite Bistro – “Tacos a la French,” paired perfectly with the featured cocktail, “Oui Oui Margarita.”
- Tilted Kilt – Drink specials, including $7 shots of Patron and 1800 Tequila, $7 pints of Modelo and Dos Equis lager and $8 margaritas.
- ICEBAR – ICEBAR offers the frostiest beverages in town served in glasses made entirely of ice. Guests can enjoy Cinco de Mayo drink specials, including $8 shots of Cazadero Silver Tequila, $8 Modelo craft micheladas, $30 buckets of Corona beer and ICEBAR’s signature Frozen Spicy Mango Margarita, priced at $20.