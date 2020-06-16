High Roller offers free rides for dads on Father’s Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Father’s Day is right around the corner, so for those still trying to figure out how to make the day special and fun for dad, the High Roller wants to help!

The High Roller, the world’s tallest observation wheel, is offering a free ride for dads with the purchase of a ticket. For an even more elevated experience, guests can purchase an upgraded ticket for Happy Half Hour featuring an in-cabin open bar.

Then after hopping off the wheel, families can enjoy dining, drinks, and shopping at The LINQ Promenade’s numerous eateries, bars, and retail stores.

Daytime tickets are $20.50 for adults and $7.50 for youth, while nighttime tickets are $32.75 for adults and $16.50 for youth. Daytime, happy half-hour tickets, are $31.75 and $45.75 for nighttime tickets.

Additional ticket specials include the following:

Local Special: Nevada residents always receive 50 percent off standard ticket prices with a valid Nevada ID.

Military Special: Guests receive $5 off with a U.S. Military ID when purchased at the box office.

Senior Special: Guests that are 65 years of age and older receive $5 off.

Student Special: Receive 50 percent off with a U.S. student ID when purchased at the box office.

The hours of operation for the High Roller are 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday through Sunday.