LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A high-rise fire broke out at a resort on Las Vegas Boulevard on Friday evening.

The Clark County Fire Department said it responded to The Horseshoe Casino at 3645 South Las Vegas Boulevard near Flamingo Road shortly before 9 p.m.

When crews arrived they made their way up to the 19th floor to find a small fire. Sprinklers were activated which kept the fire contained to a small area, and crews the remainder of the burning material.

Some people sought medical attention on the scene, but none of them requested transportation to a hospital. There were no reports of firefighter injuries.

A total of 11 engines, three trucks, one heavy rescue, five rescues, four chief officers, and two investigators responded for a total of 76 personnel.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no dollar loss amount has been determined.

The Horseshoe property was the site of the deadliest fire in the Las Vegas valley’s history in 1980 when it was the original MGM Grand.