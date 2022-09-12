LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– It’s a grim reality, all too common around the Las Vegas valley. For many residents,

paying rent means sacrificing basic necessities like gas and food.

On Monday, 8 News Now spoke to a single mother who said she is struggling to pay her high rent, and that having two jobs is not enough.

“I’ve had to make decisions like eating or paying rent,” said Tamisha Jones. “Pay my car or using the bus.”

Jones said the high cost of rent in the valley is becoming a harder struggle to overcome every month.

“That’s all we want, it’s just help,” she said, “we don’t want handouts. What happens when you get behind? Some people have no hope, it’s hopeless.”

Jones told 8 News Now that rent for her two-bedroom apartment is $1,555 for a six-month lease. Her renewal came with an increase of $100, plus utilities, costing her a total of $1,800.

According to Rent.com the national average for a two-bedroom apartment is about $2,100. In Las Vegas that price is estimated to be around $2,100 to $3,400. A high cost for thousands of residents, but help is available.

“Everything has been having a ripple effect,” said Patricia Kelley, with Hopelink of Southern Nevada. “Inflation has caused a lot of people to not afford their rent.”

Hopelink of Southern Nevada is a nonprofit dedicated to helping residents struggling not only with rent but also to find employment and even food assistance.

Another tool valley residents have at their disposal is calling 211, It’s a program of the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services committed to connecting residents with services they need. For more information visit this link.

For more information on Hopelink of Southern Nevada, visit their website at this link.