High profile attorney Gabriel Grasso to represent teen in Halseth murder case; county to pay fee

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Aaron Guerrero, the 18-year-old accused in the murder of his girlfriend’s father, has no money to pay for an attorney, but he will be represented by high profile trial attorney Gabriel Grasso.

A court motion by Grasso was granted today, and Guerrero was declared indigent, meaning he doesn’t have money to pay an attorney. The court will pay Guerrero’s attorney fees.

Grasso has worked on many well known cases, including the Nevada case against O.J. Simpson. In 2007, he became Las Vegas counsel for Simpson and was part of the defense team that represented Simpson in the infamous Palace Station Casino memorabilia case.

Judge Tierra Jones granted the motion after prosecutors said they didn’t have enough information to dispute Grasso’s claim.

“I agree, Mr. Grasso, there’s not a lot in the affadavit, however, I understand that your client is currently incarcerated, and you represent that he doesn’t have any funds, so based upon that your motion will be granted.”

Grasso indicated that Guerrero’s parents initially paid his fee.

Guerrero ran away from home before Daniel Halseth’s body was found April 9 in a house in the 8400 block of Dunphy Court, near Durango Drive and Westcliff Drive.

Investigators said the teens were planning to run away together to California, and their parents told them they couldn’t see each other in the days leading up to the alleged murder.

Guerrero and 16-year-old Sierra Halseth face charges including murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, first degree arson, four counts of credit card fraud, conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery with a deadly weapon. They were indicted on May 21.

Guerrero and Sierra Halseth are scheduled to appear in court June 25 to be arraigned on the charges.