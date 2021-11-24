High gas prices not slowing Thanksgiving traffic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – With gas prices reaching new highs, the cost to fill up does not appear to be cutting down on the number of people driving this Thanksgiving.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 23 average prices across the southwest range from $3.66/gallon regular unleaded gas in Salt Lake City, $4.86 in San Francisco, $3.19 in Reno, and $3.94 in Las Vegas.

In Clark County, AAA has the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded at $3.93 for Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Nevada’s average price is $3.96 which is 57 cents lower than the national average of $3.39 and gallon.

