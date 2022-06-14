LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Are you planning to travel this Fourth of July but are reluctant because of gas prices? The Vacationer has posted their Fourth of July 2022 Travel Survey and it turns out you are not alone. They surveyed to find out how many Americans will travel for Fourth of July weekend this year, if high gas prices are affecting their plans, how many will take a road trip, and what their primary mode of transportation will be, here are the results.

The anonymous survey included 1,030 American adults over the age of 18 with 46.21% male and 53.79% female.

When asked “Do you intend to travel for Fourth of July this year or Fourth of July weekend? If so, how?” the survey showed that more than 55% of American adults intend on traveling for Fourth of July or Fourth of July weekend this year. That equates to 143 million people based on the latest census. 9.13% said they will fly, representing nearly 24 million people, which is a 19% decrease from last year. 3.69% said they will travel by public transportation and 44.56% said that they do not intend on traveling at all.

When asked “Will high gas prices affect your Fourth of July travel plans?”, 50.39% said that gas prices will affect their Fourth of July travel plans this year. Within that group, 36.99% said gas prices affect their plans because they want to drive and 13.40% said gas prices are affecting airfare prices. However, more than 52% of American adults say they are planning to take a road trip for Fourth of July. The 52.23% represents nearly 135 million people.

It was also found that the activity that most American adults are taking part in this year is BBQ or cookout with more than 41% taking part. In second place were fireworks which were chosen by 30%, and in third place was the beach which was chosen by 11.75%.

You can view the entire survey here: Fourth of July Travel Survey 2022 — 55%+ (143 Million to Travel), 50%+ Say Gas Prices to Affect Plans, 52%+ to Still Road Trip, 41% Say BBQ Most Likely Activity – The Vacationer