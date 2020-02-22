High Card: Card draw to determine winner in tiebreaker at precinct

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When the caucus for precinct 1411 resulted in a tie between Democratic presidential candidates Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, a deck of cards and game of chance was used to determine the winner.

To resolve the tiebreaker, someone representing the Sanders group and someone representing the Biden group were chosen to draw a card from a newly opened deck. After the cards were shuffled by the precinct chair, each person selected a card. The high card determines the winner. In this case, the Biden representative drew a king of hearts.

The card draw took place at Coronado High School.