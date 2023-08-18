LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Doc Johnson Rose Garden is a staple in the Southern Highlands Golf Community in Enterprise, Nevada. But, families come from all over the Las Vegas valley to visit the garden to smell the roses and capture special moments.

“It’s quiet, it’s off the beaten path, and you can walk around and smell the roses,” said Angela Rock, president of Olympic Companies.

Southern Highlands was established in 1999 by Olympia Companies and with it came the multi-million dollar rose garden.

“This particular park was a passion project for our founder, Gary Goett. It’s named after his father-in-law. His father-in-law always said, stop and smell the roses,” Rock said.

A calming place for families to do just that. It’s what’s Senior Vice President, Chris Armstrong said he had in mind for the entire park.

“It’s the backbone really of what we build in our communities,” Armstrong said.

It’s garnered attention from Nevada families seeking to capture special moments for everything from weddings to family pictures.

Doc Johnson Rose Garden in Southern Highlands Golf Community. (KLAS)

“There are a lot of hidden places inside Southern Highlands that are just photographic wonders and this is one,” Rock said.

With the roses in bloom in the spring this hidden gem comes to life, offering a snapshot of lasting memories.

The almost two-acre park is open to the public from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. It also features a splash pad, a covered play structure, restrooms, and a small parking lot.

