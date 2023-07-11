LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As a community favorite for more than twenty years, Pop’s Pride of Philly Steaks is this week’s hidden gem.

Created by a man named Perry Walton, Pop’s Pride of Philly Steak came to be all because of Perry’s love for cheesesteaks as a child. He spent every year trying all of the cheesesteak restaurants in the south of Philadelphia before moving to Las Vegas.

“He didn’t find his favorite cheesesteak restaurant and so he felt this need to just create it,” Christina Walton, Perry Walton’s daughter, stated.

After Perry passed, Christina Walton took over her father’s business, keeping his spirit alive in every sandwich.

Located on the corner of Decatur and Alta, Pop’s Pride of Philly Steaks is both a hidden gem and a community favorite.

Jose Hernandez, Pop’s manager, said, “our most popular Philly cheesesteak would be the number 32, Philly cheesesteak with peppers, mushrooms, and onions and your choice of cheese. That’s the classic one.”

Though Pop’s stays true to their original menu, they spiced things up in 2020 by adding the “Summer Roll,” which is a cold seafood sandwich, and the “Holiday Hoagie,” which includes turkey, gravy, mayo, stuffing, sweet potato fries, and cranberry sauce.

They recently opened a merchandise store and are now offering catering that can be ordered through the Pop’s Pride of Philly Steak’s website.