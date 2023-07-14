LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Feel like spending some time in nature? You don’t have to go far. It’s all possible by taking the path less traveled at the Clark County Wetlands Park. From the outdoor activities to the indoor exhibits, there is much to see and learn about.

The nearly 3,000-acre park is on the eastern edge of the Las Vegas valley and has a 210-acre Nature Preserve and five trailheads, lots of trees, and waterways. It’s located at 7050 Wetlands Park Lane about a mile east of Boulder Highway and Tropicana Avenue, roughly a 30-minute drive from the Strip.

“We often get people who’ve lived in the area for years and they’ve never been to the park, said Crystalaura Jackson, the park’s recreation and cultural supervisor, “It’s exciting to see people experience the park for the first time.

It’s only the second time for avid walkers, Concepcion Cabrera and Jhun Tandoc. They said they enjoy the views of the water, tall grass, and trails.

The nature preserve is for walking only, and no dogs are allowed unless they are service animals. However, there are other trails for pets, and people traveling by bike or even horse.

“Well, most of the park is flat,” Jackson said, making it easy for different ages and mobilities. “Wetlands loop has a steep area, so serious cyclists enjoy that,” Jackson said.

There is plenty of restored plant life and a beautiful view of the Las Vegas wash which carries treated water back to Lake Mead.

If you ever get lost or just want to know where you are, you can always download the wetlands navigator app. It allows you to learn more about wildlife and navigate trails or get back to your car. When used inside the Nature Center, the app offers self-guided audio tours.

The Nature Center at Clark County Wetlands Park has numerous interactive exhibits and events for children. (KLAS)

Jackson recommends taking kids to the Nature Center for the several interactive exhibits, story times, and arts and crafts workshops. It’s open Tuesday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jackson said people might want to sign up for guided nature walks early because they typically only have 20 spots and those fill up fast.

The park is open from dawn to dusk, but Jackson recommends visitors be mindful of the heat, and pack plenty of water. Entry into the park is free. Some workshops and guided tours cost between $5 and $10.

