‘Hidden Cinema’ pop-up coming to downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A “pop-up film-watching experience” called Hidden Cinema Rooftop Garden will debut Sept. 17 in downtown Las Vegas.

Hidden Cinema will screen 24 cult favorites including romantic classics, legendary thrillers, Halloween hits and holiday-season favorites, with several selections appropriate for all ages.

The rooftop location is at 321 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89101.

A 30-foot-wide movie screen and seating for 150 will also include onsite beer, wine and snack service.

A portion of proceeds will be donated to help the homeless. Hygiene kit donations will also be accepted at certain showings and will be donated to Nevada Homeless Alliance.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at 8 p.m. Movie-goers can select from three seating types:

Individual Ticket with Picnic Blanket – $18.50

Individual Ticket with Lounge Floor Chair – $22.50

Couples Ticket with a Loveseat Bean Bag – $48.50

For tickets and more information, click here. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Here’s the movie lineup:

Hidden Cinema’s schedule includes: