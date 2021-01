LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – UNLV revealed that they’ll keep the Rebels name but ditching the ‘Hey Reb’ mascot.

The void of a legendary mascot in Las Vegas makes UNLV the only school in Nevada without a name. The change was met with mixed opinions around the valley, but the legacy of ‘Hey Reb’ will live on around the valley.

8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis has the story.