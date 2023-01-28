LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — By now, NBA general managers most likely have seen the dunks of Maxx Crosby, the Raiders’ feared pass rusher.

Thanks to a 2:46 video clip posted by Instagram user @BlumeVisualz, the internet is buzzing over the NFL player’s basketball skills.

In a pickup game, presumably somewhere in the Las Vegas valley, Crosby goes on an offensive attack with several dunks, including a spinning version that might stir memories of Michael Jordan in his prime.

OK, were stretching it some here. But a click on the video is worth it, especially when his on-court teammates and opponents start cheering and whooping it up.