LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Raiders tight end Darren Waller’s impact has always gone well beyond the field. Despite being traded from Las Vegas in March, his impact on the city continues to expand.

This is evident in the 52 people he has helped to go through addiction recovery programs. A number of them gathered at the Gold Coast for a bowling event Saturday to celebrate how far they have come and encourage each other to keep going.

“Extremely grateful to be where I am today and he made a huge impact on that and why I am the way I am today and who I am today,” grantee Jessica McFerran said.

“People view me in a certain way when I just want to let them know that there’s not much difference between us, we’re a lot the same. And I’ve been through similar circumstances and you know, I’m really more so just a friend or a brother, you know, I’m saying,” Waller said.

For a lot of the grantees, Waller was one of the first phone calls that turned around their lives.

“I was homeless and I didn’t have nowhere to go. And my dad made a few phone calls and I got a phone call and I heard that Darren was scholarshiping me. He contributed so much. Definitely. And I’m so grateful for Darren,” grantee Atif Adem said.

“Somebody who knows their struggles, knows some of the same highs and lows they’ve had, and they can lean on me in any capacity,” Waller said.

Adem explained how having someone there who understands their situation helps tremendously.

“He used to be an addict himself. He’s a recovering addict himself. And the fact that he was able to help so many people, you know, and he has a story just kind of like ours,” Adem said.

Jessica McFerran is living proof of this full-circle moment.

Nearly a year after Waller gave her a call to set her up in a rehab facility, she has now taken a job at that same center to give back as Darren did for her.

“To be able to give back to the people you know, that are less than recognize that we need help, you know, especially young people under the age of what 25. He’s there with us, you know, he’s right by our side. He’s not above us. He’s not better than us, not less than us. He’s not below us. He’s with us. He’s one of us,” McFerran said.

Waller says he plans on expanding the program to his new home in New York.

He added that despite the move, Vegas will always be home to him.