LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after she allegedly shot her husband several times and told police that he attempted suicide, according to an arrest report.

Metro police officers arrested Margaret Forsberg, 66, on Tuesday, May 23. Forsberg had called 911 for what she said was a suicide attempt by her husband.

Officers arrived at a home on the 5000 block of Reno Court around 8:45 p.m. after Forsberg called 911 stating that her husband had intentionally shot himself 10 minutes before she called 911, police said.

Forsberg told officers that her husband “had been feeling depressed lately.” She said she was in the backyard when she heard two to three shots come from inside the house. When she went inside, she said she found her husband lying on the floor in their bedroom with a gun next to him, she told officers.

Arriving officers found the victim in the bedroom with what appeared to be a gunshot wound in his throat. One of the officers was giving him medical help when the victim told the officer that his wife had shot him.

Margaret Forsberg. Source: LVMPD

According to the report, Forsberg and the victim had been married for over 40 years.

Forsberg was then detained by officers on the scene, the report stated.

According to the report, as the victim was being taken to the hospital, officers heard Forsberg say “He’s still alive?”

According to the report, while in the ambulance on the way to Sunrise Hospital, the victim continued to tell medical personnel and officers that his wife shot him.

“Did you shoot yourself?” they asked him.

“No.”

“Who shot you? Your wife?”

“Yes.”

Officers were unable to speak with the victim at Sunrise Hospital. His status at the time the report was filed was “stable but life-threatening.” The report stated that a doctor at the hospital told police that the victim’s injuries did not “appear to be survivable.”

The victim had been shot twice: once in the throat, hitting his Adam’s apple and exiting through his left shoulder, and once in his right leg below the hip, possibly hitting his bladder, and lodging in his upper left leg, police said.

According to the report, detectives smelled alcohol on Forsberg. Once detectives entered the interview room, Forsberg “immediately began being belligerent, argumentative, angry, and started yelling at detectives.”

When officers read Forsberg her rights, Forsberg yelled that she understood her rights and wanted a lawyer present.

Forsberg was taken to the Clark County Detention Center where she faces charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure. She was being held Friday without bail.