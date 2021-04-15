He’s Out! Mojave Max emerges from his burrow

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mojave Max nearly set a record. He was two days away from taking his longest brumation ever.

Instead, the well-known Southern Nevada desert tortoise emerged from his burrow Thursday at the Las Vegas Springs Preserve at 11:34 a.m.

It is a beautiful day to go outside! I have officially emerged from my burrow! The official time I emerged is 11:34:41 AM on 4/15/2021. Stay tuned while we search the records and verify the winner of the 2021 Mojave Max Emergence Contest. #ToTheMax pic.twitter.com/1zqegHBQY7 — Mojave Max (@MojaveMax) April 15, 2021

The earliest Max has emerged was Feb. 14 and the latest was April 17.

“Mojave Max has typically emerged in late March and early April. We thought the warm weather last weekend would bring Max out sooner to signal the beginning of spring in Clark County,” said Kimberley Jenkins, principal environmental specialist with Clark County’s Desert Conservation Program. “As Max wakes up, we’re excited to continue educating local school children how to respect, protect and enjoy our desert.”

There is a contest every year among CCSD school children to guess when he will emerge. More than 5,500 guesses were received this year. The winner’s entire class will receive some gifts and a trip to the Springs Preserve to meet Max. The teacher will get a laptop computer.

The entries are being tabulated and the winner will be announced soon.