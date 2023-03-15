LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local family is raising awareness after their loved one was critically hurt in a suspected DUI crash with an unlicensed driver Sunday, according to police.

Michael Javan (Audry Javan)

“He’s just in a lot of pain right now,” Catherine Javan told 8 News Now of her brother, Michael Javan.

She said Michael is doing everything he can to fight to stay alive, four days after he was injured.

“He’s always fighting for what’s best in his life,” Catherine added. “And now he’s fighting for his recovery.”

The 26-year-old Army Officer was hurt while riding his motorcycle Sunday night on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas Police said 28-year-old Oscar Sanchez Vazquez was reportedly driving without a license and showed signs of impairment when he pulled in front of Javan and caused the crash.

“He got hit and flew 20 feet from his motorcycle,” Catherine told 8 News Now. “And hit a pole.”

Michael’s sisters Catherine and Audry said they want everyone to be aware of the dangers of driving under the influence.

“People shouldn’t do it,” Catherine said of driving under the influence. “It only takes 20, 30 bucks to take an Uber.”

However, as traumatic as this experience has been, they said it’s comforting to know others will step in to help.

“It’s something we are forever grateful for,” Audry Javan said. “As sisters to know my brother is taken care of by his unit, by his friends, and by his family.”

As their family does everything they can to come together and help Michael push through to make a full recovery from something no one ever expected.

“It just hurts my heart,” Catherine concluded.

Police told 8 News Now Sanchez Vazquez faces multiple charges, including DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, driving without a valid license, and failure to yield the right of way in an intersection.

Those interested in helping the Javan family with medical expenses can click HERE.