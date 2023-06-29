LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of beating his uncle to death with a 10-pound weight and putting his body in a bedroom closet, according to police documents.

A report by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department indicates Jorge Portell’s mother got a call at around 12:38 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, from her brother, Leonell Blandon, 56.

He told her that Portell, 27, was “out of control” and was throwing chairs and other objects at him. She left work to try and diffuse the situation.

She told police that when she got home, she saw blood on the floor and walls, and Portell was cleaning it up. The report stated that when she asked Portell where Blandon was, he would not tell her.

She then left the trailer, located in the 4400 block of Vegas Valley Drive, and called the police.

The mother’s name is redacted in the police report.

Arriving officers found Portell in the trailer attempting to clean the blood from the floor. According to the report, he told police that he “followed the rules of engagement,” and that his uncle had attacked him and he had to defend himself.

Portell then told police, “I’m going to cut the [expletive], he’s dead in my closet,” and stated that he had used a “metal object,” the report stated.

According to the report, Blandon’s body was found inside the guest bedroom closet, where the door had been barricaded with a glass table and other objects. Medical personnel pronounced him dead on the scene.

Portell’s mother had told Blandon, who was experiencing homelessness, that he could temporarily live with her and Portell until he “got on his feet,” the report stated.

Jorge Portell. Source: LVMPD

According to the report, she told police that Portell has had a drug problem since he was 14. He had previously gotten in trouble for selling marijuana in high school. When he was 20, he had a child with an unnamed woman. The report stated that Portell was abusive toward her, causing her to take the baby and move away.

The report stated that she had called the police on Portell several times due to “aggressive behavior, drug use, and suicide attempts.”

According to the report, Portell’s mother told him he could live with her under the condition that he wouldn’t “do ‘anything crazy,’ break things, or get physical with her.” She told police that Portell has never been physical with her, but described him as “mentally wasted” and would “talk crazy about the FBI and the government.”

She described his relationship with Blandon as “not well,” the report stated.

According to the report, when police spoke to Portell, he told them that “the individual” they thought was his uncle was not actually his uncle. He told them that Blandon was “engaging in genocide and multiple murders” with the military and the president of the United States.

Portell told police that Blandon kept “provoking” him to “trigger a response,” but he could not explain to the police how he did so. He told police that his actions earlier in the day were “not ideal.”

“The action I committed was inappropriate,” Portell told police.

According to the report, Portell told police that he hit Blandon on the back of the head with a 10-pound plate, used on a dumbbell. Blandon attempted to run out of the trailer to get away, but Portell followed him, held him back, and “hit him multiple, multiple” times on top of the head with the weight.

He told police that when he assumed Blandon was dead, he dragged him to the bedroom closet, before blocking the door with a table and other objects.

Portell faces charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and kidnapping in the first degree. He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center. His appearance is scheduled for July 3.