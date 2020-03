LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol is providing the public with some good news today, after they saved a dog that was wandering on a freeway intersection near Pioche.

NHP says Trooper Lynn found Tucker, the Australian shepherd, near the intersection of State Route 321 and State Route 322 on Monday and offered a helping hand.

#puppyrescue Trooper Lynn saved this pooch near the intersection of SR321 and SR322 near Pioche. This cute pup was pretty excited to see Trooper Lynn, the freeway can be a scary place for our for legged friends. The dog is waiting to be reunited with his humans. #🐾 #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/F6DvOku5zD — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 23, 2020

As seen in the picture NHP posted on its Twitter, the dog seemed very happy to have been rescued by a kind human.

NHP says Trooper Lynn returned Tucker to his owners.