LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fallen heroes will be honored this weekend as the annual Ride for the Fallen arrives in the Las Vegas valley.

Part of that is the CXC Heroes’ Classic hockey game at City National Arena on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. It’s open to the public and free. The organizers ask that people consider donating to help vets and their families.

“It’s near and dear to us to be able to support them,” said Jason Grigo with the Vegas Veterans Hockey Foundation

Some NHL alumni are taking part in this year’s game including Deryk Engelland and Shane Hnidy and some players from the Silver Knights and former Wrangler players.

Grigo said it will be a fun, fast game.