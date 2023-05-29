Info on how to give your opinion at the 4 p.m. meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The public will have a chance Monday afternoon to weigh in on the Oakland Athletics’ proposed stadium funding bill. The bill is going before Nevada lawmakers at 4 p.m.

Senate Bill 509, which was introduced Friday night, would give the A’s $380 million in public funding. The majority of the money, $180 million, would come from the state, Clark County would contribute $145 million, and $25 million would come from a special tax district in and around the stadium.

The A’s want to build a $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat stadium on the current site of the Tropicana Las Vegas hotel. Currently, the A’s have the worst record and lowest attendance in Major League Baseball. They average 8,000 fans a game in the 56,000-seat Oakland Coliseum.

The bill will be heard during a joint meeting of the Senate Committee on Finance and the Assembly Committee on Ways and Means and will be livestreamed on the Nevada Legislature’s website.

Opinions submitted to the Nevada Legislative website on SB 509. (Credit: Nevada Legislature)

According to an opinion poll on the Nevada Legislative website, by Monday afternoon, 75% of participants did not support SB 509 and 24% did support it. You can see the opinions breakdown at this link.

The public can testify in person at the meeting or by telephone. Just follow the instructions below.

To provide public comment by telephone, dial (888) 475-4499 any time after the Chair announces the period of public comment. When prompted, provide Meeting ID 816 7274 0846 and then press #. When prompted for a Participant ID, press #. To resolve any issues related to calling in to provide a public comment, call (775) 684-1300. If you have documents or handouts, they must be submitted to the Committee Manager at SenFIN@sen.state.nv.us. People with disabilities who need special arrangements can call (775) 684-6903.