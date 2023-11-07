LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you have some old cell phones, copiers or LCD TVs taking up space at your home, you can get rid of them during a four-day recycling event that celebrates America Recycles Day.

The All-In Clark County Electronics Recycling Drive kicks off on Wednesday, Nov. 15. and lasts through Saturday, Nov. 18. It’s an opportunity to unload those sometimes hard-to-get-rid-of items that may no longer work or be outdated, yet take up space. It’s also environmentally better.

ACCEPTED ITEMS

Blenders, cable boxes, cables/cords/wires (including AC adapters), cell phones, coffee makers (no glass), desktop and laptop computers, computer keyboards and mice, copiers, DVD players, e-readers, fax machines, game consoles, holiday lights, LCD monitors, LCD TVs, microwaves (no glass), modems/routers, tablets and toasters.

UNACCEPTED ITEMS

Batteries, CRT TV/monitors, freon-containing appliances, hazardous waste and lightbulbs.

The recycle drive takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. all four days at evTerra Recycling, 1085 Alber Center Dr., Suite 110, in Henderson.