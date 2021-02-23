Here’s your chance to make a difference in our communities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Do you want to make a difference in your community? Here’s your chance! Clark County is looking for applicants for Town Advisory Boards (TAB) and Citizens Advisory Councils (CAC).

Residents who serve on these entities relay concerns and important information between unincorporated towns and the Clark County government. During public meetings, they discuss several issues, including:

Long-term planning

Zoning changes

Public works projects

County programs

Ordinances that may affect their towns

Currently, there are open seats on the TABs in:

Indian Springs

Paradise

Searchlight

If you’re interested in serving on a CAC, there are openings in:

Lower Kyle Canyon

Mountain Springs

Those who wish to apply must:

Be eligible to vote

Live within the area encompassed by the TAB or CAC they are applying for

Attend annual training

To apply, click here. You may also reach out to the County Administrative Services Department to apply at AdministrativeServices@ClarkCountyNV.gov.

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on March 23, with appointments expected in April. If you are chosen to serve, you will do so until January 2023.