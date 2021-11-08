Here’s why Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs III is not charged with dog’s death in fiery crash

No statue allows DA to prosecute for such a charge, office says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs III faces several charges in connection with a fatal car crash last week that killed a 23-year-old woman and her dog, but there is no law that allows the district attorney to prosecute for the animal’s death.

The Nov. 2 crash near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway killed Tina Tintor, 23, and her 3-year-old golden retriever, Max.

Court records show Ruggs is was charged with DUI causing death, DUI causing substantial bodily harm, two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, and possession of a gun while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Animal abuse and cruelty laws in Nevada do not include a provision for animals killed in crashes.

“Unfortunately, the way the law is written in Nevada, there are no charges that we are able to bring against Mr. Ruggs specifically for his role in the death of the dog,” a statement from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office said. “We are pursuing the maximum charges available to us under the law and are taking this case very seriously. We will fight for justice for all victims involved in this tragedy.”

Animal cruelty laws in Nevada, specifically the torturing, maiming, or killing of an animal, are written only in cases of willful intent. There is no Nevada law to hold a person responsible in the event an animal died in another incident unless the act was intentional.

Tina Tintor and her dog, Max. (KLAS)

Police said Ruggs was driving 156 miles an hour right before the crash happened, while documents obtained by 8 News Now said his blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

A fundraiser for Tintor and Max had raised nearly $100,000 as of Monday afternoon, well above its $7,000 goal.

The Raiders released Ruggs from the team shortly after the crash.

Ruggs is expected back in court on Wednesday.