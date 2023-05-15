LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a modern world of blinding LED signs on casinos, hotels, and trucks, the city of Las Vegas has been working to celebrate the soft neon glow of days long gone in old Las Vegas.

On Monday night the city of Las Vegas will officially light eight refurbished and historic neon signs that have been resurrected along Las Vegas Boulevard. The newly refurbished signs include the Par-A-Dice Motel, Apache Motel, and Fun City Motel.

(Image: City of Las Vegas)

“Neon is our city’s native art form, and I cannot think of a better way to celebrate our 118th birthday and the completion of the city’s largest-ever public works project than by lighting these beautiful signs,” Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said. “These signs have found a home where millions will be able to see and enjoy them along the world’s most famous roadway.”

The addition of the eight signs marks the completion of the $125 million Las Vegas Boulevard Improvement Project. This project included these signs, the new gateway arches near The Strat, and the 50-foot-tall showgirls. It was completed by YESCO (the Young Electric Sign Company).

“In a city known across the globe for its spectacular vintage neon signage, it is an honor to be part of this improvement project,” said Jeff Young, executive vice president of YESCO. “YESCO is thrilled with the results of the refurbishment and how we are lighting up Las Vegas Boulevard in true vintage style.”

Normandie Motel (1940s)

Silver Slipper Casino (1950)

Bow and Arrow Motel (1950s)

The Horseshoe Casino (1951)

Par-A-Dice Motel (1953)

Lone Palm Motel (1954)

Lucky Cuss Motel (1955)

Hacienda Casino (1956)

Golden Inn Motel (1960)

Clark Inn (1962)

Apache Motel (1965)

Domino Motel (1960s)

Rummel Motel (1968)

“We are honored and grateful to partner with the city of Las Vegas and YESCO on this project that will preserve these beautiful neon signs – each of which is more than a half-century old – for generations to come,” Aaron Berger, executive director of the Neon Museum, said. “Our goal at The Neon Museum is to make Las Vegas history more accessible, and collaborations like this that exist beyond the museum’s walls help to achieve that. Installing these refurbished signs along the iconic Las Vegas Boulevard brilliantly showcases our city’s unique history to the millions of visitors we welcome every year.”