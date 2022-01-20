Here’s where you can get free N95 masks next week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the Omicron variant continues to cause a rise in COVID-19 cases, officials are advising the use of N95 and KN95 masks for better protection.

400 million N95 masks will begin shipping this week to be distributed for free starting next week, according to the White House.

The masks will be made available at pharmacies and community health centers that are partnering with the federal government’s vaccination campaign through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Three masks will be available per person.

Participating pharmacies in Nevada include:

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (including Osco, Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, Albertsons Market, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Star Market, Shaw’s, Haggen, Acme, Randalls, Carrs, Market Street, United, Vons, Pavilions, Amigos, Lucky’s, Pak n Save, Sav-On)

Costco Wholesale Corp.

CPESN USA, LLC

CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (including Long’s)

Good Neighbor Pharmacy and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation’s pharmacy services administrative organization (PSAO), Elevate Provider Network

Health Mart Pharmacies

LeaderNET and The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, Cardinal Health’s PSAOs

Rite Aid Corp.

The Kroger Co. (including Kroger, Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Ralphs, King Soopers, Smiths, City Market, Dillons, Mariano’s, Pick-n-Save, Copps, Metro Market, QFC)

Topco Associates, LLC (including Acme Fresh Markets, Associated Food Stores, Bashas, Big-Y Pharmacy and Wellness Center, Brookshire’s Pharmacy, Super One Pharmacy, FRESH by Brookshire’s Pharmacy, Coborn’s Pharmacy, Cash Wise Pharmacy, MarketPlace Pharmacy, Giant Eagle, Hartig Drug Company, King Kullen, Food City Pharmacy, Ingles Pharmacy, Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Pharmacies, Save Mart Pharmacies, Lucky Pharmacies, SpartanNash, Price Chopper, Market 32, Tops Friendly Markets, ShopRite, Wegmans, Weis Markets, Inc.)

Walgreens (including Duane Reade)

Walmart, Inc. (including Sam’s Club)

Details about how exactly masks will be distributed or whether children’s masks will be distributed have not been made available.

The CDC recommends that you wear the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently. Although different kinds of masks offer different levels of protection against COVID-19, the CDC reminds everyone that any mask is better than no mask.