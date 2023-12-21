LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you have a real Christmas tree, once the season is over, what do you do with the tree? The City of Henderson has a solution for you.

From now until Jan. 18, Henderson is encouraging residents to recycle their Christmas trees at any of its ten park locations.

According to a release, recycling real Christmas trees can support sustainability efforts. The city turns trees into organic mulch that is placed around City park trees to help “provide nutrients, limit weed growth, and limit mechanical damage to trunks.”

Residents can recycle their trees at the following locations:

Acacia Park, 50 Casa del Fuego St.

Arroyo Grande Sports Complex, 298 Arroyo Grande Blvd.

Discovery Park, 2011 Paseo Verde Pkwy.

Mission Hills Park, 551 E. Mission Dr.

Pecos Legacy Park, 150 Pecos Rd. Anthem Hills Park, 2256 N. Reunion Dr.

Capriola Park, 2155 Via Firenze

Madeira Canyon Park, 2390 Democracy Dr.

Morrell Park, 500 Harris St.

Whitney Ranch Recreation Center, 1575 Galleria Dr.

The City of Henderson also encourages residents to use recycled mulch in their yards. Free mulch is available at Pecos Legacy Park and Acacia Demonstration Gardens (Acacia Park). Those who wish to get the free mulch should bring their own shovel and container.