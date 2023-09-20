Construction is under way on the grandstands over the Bellagio lake.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Bellagio fountains are on just about everyone’s list of top Instagrammable spots on the Las Vegas Strip, but they are just a supporting act when Formula One rolls into town.

Construction on grandstands at the lake in front of Bellagio is under way, and the fountains will be blocked from view soon. A rendering released in February shows the grand plan for the “Fountain Club” boxes along the raceway.

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix rendering of the Bellagio Fountain Club. (Image: MGM Resorts)

8 News Now has asked MGM Resorts about its schedule for operating the fountains during construction, but we have not received a response yet.

The fountains are just one of the attractions along the Strip affected by the enormous project to produce the F1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, Nov. 16-18. The Mirage confirmed Wednesday that it has shut down operations at the famous volcano in front of the resort. It is expected to resume operations on Dec. 8.

Rows of trees lining the iconic Bellagio Fountains were removed for November’s F1 race. (KLAS)

Just as trees were removed in front of the fountains, plans at The Mirage call for more trees to come down.

Construction in front of Bellagio has brought cranes and barriers to pedestrian access. The two right lanes are currently blocked on southbound Las Vegas Boulevard.

Although the changes were foreshadowed months ago, they are a surprise to tourists and some locals who know the Strip.

The volcano at The Mirage.

Jennifer Gay — aka @VegasStarfish with 1.4 million TikTok fans — posted a video on Sunday bemoaning the changes. “… And while I am super excited about the money F1 will bring in to Las Vegas I hate the way things look right now and I’m anxious for things to return to normal,” she said.

Gay, a former journalist who now specializes in travel subjects, calls the scene “a little shocking.”

Construction on grandstands in front of the Bellagio on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (Ryan Matthey / 8NewsNow)

Construction on grandstands in front of the Bellagio on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (Ryan Matthey / 8NewsNow)

Construction on grandstands in front of the Bellagio on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (Ryan Matthey / 8NewsNow)

Lights for the F1 race in front of Caesars Palace on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (Ryan Matthey / 8NewsNow)

F1 construction along the Strip on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (Ryan Matthey / 8NewsNow)

Fencing in front of the volcano at The Mirage on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (Ryan Matthey / 8NewsNow)

Fencing in front of the volcano at The Mirage on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (Ryan Matthey / 8NewsNow)

Fencing in front of the volcano at The Mirage on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (Ryan Matthey / 8NewsNow)

F1 lighting outside Treasure Island on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (Ryan Matthey / 8NewsNow)

8 News Now has reached out to Caesars Entertainment and The Venetian for information about how F1 might affect tourist amenities at their properties. We will include their comments when we receive them.

More grandstands are under construction along Koval Lane.

Estimates earlier this year put the economic impact of the Las Vegas Grand Prix at nearly $1.3 billion.