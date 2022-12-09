LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On a normal year Las Vegas sees more than 50 million passengers arrive and depart from its airport, so it’s no surprise that the top Google search in Las Vegas for 2022 was “flight cancellations.”

Other top searches coming out of Las Vegas were vaguer. The top trending animal search on Google was for a “Pallas cat.” The Pallas cat is a wild cat from central Asia. It has approximately the size of a domestic cat, but through its sturdy figure, short legs, and long hair it seems to be a lot larger than a domestic cat.

A Pallas cat (Otocolobus manul manul) looks from a hole of a cave in its enclosure at the zoo of Zurich, Switzerland. (AP Photo/Keystone, Alessandro Della Bella)

Las Vegas was also one of only three locations where “doggy daycare” showed up as a top trending “near me” search. This probably shouldn’t come as a surprise as Las Vegas recently ranked No. 8 on a WalletHub list of the most pet-friendly cities in the U.S., and both North Las Vegas and Henderson also appeared in the Top 50.

Top 10 trending “near me” Google searches in the Las Vegas area:

Gas price near me

Foot massage near me

Cheapest gas near me

Food banks near me

Pilates near me

Fingerprinting near me

At home covid test near me

Movies near me

Facials near me

Doggy daycare near me

Black Bean Burger (AP Photo/Larry Crowe)

Turning to food, Las Vegas is known for world-class restaurants and have just about any type or nationality of food known to man. But what showed up at the top of recipe searches in Las Vegas was “black bean burger.”

In the music scene, the top searched genre was “rap.”