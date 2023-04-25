LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “Overwhelming demand” is once again causing a band to add more shows during a run in Las Vegas. It’s a term used often in this town and U2 can now be added to the list.

The Irish rockers initially had five shows planned at the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas, but have now announced seven more shows which will mean their Las Vegas engagement will last almost a month this fall.

U2 will be the inaugural band to perform at the Sphere, located behind The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. Its performances begin on Friday, Sept. 29, and now run through Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Ticket prices

For anyone hoping to see U2 at the Sphere — be ready to spend a bit of cash. The cheapest tickets go for $140.13 (plus fees and tax) on ticketmaster and are for the P4 section, the highest balcony section.

From there ticket prices range from $267.88 for GA Floor standing to a $600 ticket in what is being called the “Red Zone.” This includes a seat close to the stage, a pre-show backstage tour, refreshments, and “a portion of the proceeds from your purchase support(ing) the (RED) campaign.”

The Sphere is advertised as having 17,500 permanent seats and the ability to hold as many as 20,000 guests.