LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights announced Friday the newest member of the team, a future service dog the club is helping raise, and they want fans’ help to name him.

According to a release, the Golden Knights partnered with America’s VetDogs to co-raise a future service dog for a United States veteran or first responder with disabilities.

America’s VetDogs is a national nonprofit that helps provide specially trained service dogs to veterans, first responders, and active-duty service members with disabilities at no cost to them.

“The Knights’ commitment to excellence extends beyond the ice, as they join us in raising a future service dog for a veteran or first responder with disabilities,” John Miller, president and CEO of America’s VetDogs, said. “This unique partnership symbolizes our shared values of dedication, teamwork, and a profound commitment to support those who have selflessly served our nation.”

The puppy, a seven-week-old yellow Labrador retriever, will join the team in the coming weeks and spend 16 to 18 months going through basic training while socializing with the players, staff, and fans.

Yellow Labrador puppy sitting in field (FILE PHOTO)

The release said the pup will attend select events at T-Mobile Arena and other places to expose him to various environments. He will also be known to frequent the Knights front office.

“Supporting the veterans who have served our country is one of the key pillars that guide the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation,” VGK Foundation President Kim Frank said. “Working with America’s VetDogs allows us to fulfill that mission in a way that has energized the entire organization. We hope our fans are as excited to meet the new pup as our players and staff are.”

But… he needs a name. And that’s where you come in!

If you have a suggestion for a name for the new pup, the Golden Knights created an online submission form. The form includes an option to opt-in to “VGK Pup Initiatives,” such as meetups, retail items, and more.