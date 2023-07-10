LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Chuck Frommer and his crew at John Mull’s Meats and Roadkill Grill are always cooking but as summer heats up so does the job.

Temperatures underneath their canopy where their pitmasters work can climb to 140 degrees. They take extra steps to reduce the temperature.

“We have to basically limit the amount of coals we put on, put less wood on, turn down the temperatures on the oven because they will continue just to heat,” owner Chuck Frommer said.

Roadkill Grill staff are constantly measuring the temperature of the air underneath the canopy and where the employees work. They also check on each other consistently.

Frommer also makes sure his staff stays hydrated and out of the sun. He also encourages electrolytes and has found an unconventional way to stay cool.

“We found that if you take a raw potato, peel it, and just add salt and eat like an apple. That has so much potassium that it helps reduce dehydration,” Frommer said.

They haven’t stopped cooking because of the heat and Frommer said they have had more customers than employees get affected by the heat.