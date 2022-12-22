LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — How are you supposed to get rid of your live tree when you’re taking your Christmas decorations down?

Residents are encouraged to recycle their live trees instead of throwing them away, and a local partnership is helping the Southern Nevada community do just that.

The Southern Nevada Christmas Tree Recycling Committee will provide more than 30 locations in Southern Nevada for Christmas tree drop-offs from Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

Recycled trees will be chipped into mulch and used in local parks and gardens. The mulch will also conserve soil moisture and help with dust control.

To prepare your tree for recycling, you should remove all non-organic materials like lights, ornaments and tinsel. Keep in mind that trees sprayed with artificial snow cannot be recycled.

To find the Clark County drop-off locations closest to you, visit the Springs Preserve Website.

Mulch from recycled trees will also be available for free to the community at the following parks from Dec. 28 to Jan. 19:

Pecos Legacy Park, 150 N. Pecos Road

Acacia Park, 50 Casa Del Fuego St.

Capriola Park, 2155 Via Firenze

Discovery Park, 2011 Paseo Verde Parkway

The parks will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and residents are asked to bring their own shovels and containers.

The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension will also have mulch available for pickup at its North Las Vegas Research Center and Demonstration Orchard at 4600 Horse Drive from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Mulch will also be available at its Lifelong Learning Center at 8050 Paradise Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If you cannot drip your tree at one of the sites, you can contact the Move It company, which will pick up and recycle your tree for $25. Visit gomoveit.com for more information and use the code “Tree25” for the discounted rate.

The recycling committee is a partnership of several local businesses and community programs, including the Springs Preserve and UNLV’s Rebel Recycling program. Almost 300,000 trees have been recycled since the program began in 2001.