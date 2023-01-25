LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Is there an intersection in the Las Vegas valley that you feel is unsafe or has a high traffic volume? Here is how you can request a further study of the intersection and possibly have a traffic light installed.

According to the City of Las Vegas, the decision to install a traffic signal is based on a traffic engineering study and must follow federal guidelines and requirements.

The installation of a speed bump or other traffic calming measures requires an evaluation of traffic volumes, speeds, and crash history performed by the city’s transportation team. After the study, the city will make recommendations for the next step.

The request a study in your neighborhood call (702)- 229-6331 or email at transporation@lasvegasnevada.gov.

On Wednesday a new traffic signal was activated at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Agate Avenue near the South Point Casino.

According to Clark County, that intersection has had a dangerous history for many years with over 20 crashes in the last two years alone.