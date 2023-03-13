LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With St. Patrick’s Day coming up, many may be looking for an Irish pub with good vibes to celebrate the holiday.

Whether you’re Irish or not, these fun, laid-back pubs say they offer a vibrant and friendly atmosphere perfect for enjoying drinks, food, and live entertainment. Just make sure you’re wearing green and ready for some shenanigans!

RÍ RÁ IRISH PUB

Rí Rá Irish Pub, located inside Mandalay Bay, claims not to be a typical pub. Constructed initially from a pub meticulously restored in Ireland before being shipped to Las Vegas, the Rí Rá Irish Pub is described as a comfortable neighborhood environment that captures the warm pub style of 19th-century Ireland.

HENNESSEY’S TAVERN

Hennessey’s Tavern can be found downtown on Fremont Street and is full of beer, fun, and live music. The tavern has live music daily and a menu full of hearty meals, spirits, and beer.

NINE FINE IRISHMEN

Located in New York-New York, Nine Fine Irishmen is said to be inspired by extraordinary Irishmen who led lives of adventure. Another authentic import, this pub was assembled in Ireland before being shipped to Vegas. The pub’s signature dishes are made of fresh, natural Irish ingredients.

O’SHEA’S CASINO

Bring your crew and try your hand at beer pong and table games such as blackjack and roulette at this high-energy, Irish-inspired pub. O’Shea’s Pub is located inside the LINQ promenade.

SEAN PATRICK’S

Sean Patrick’s Pub and Grill, found at Deer Springs at 5th Street, is said to bring a slice of Dublin to Southern Nevada. Open 24 hours, the pub prides itself on its traditional Irish environment, offering Irish classics, such as Dublin-style fish n’ chips, pints of Guinness or Harp, and much more.

MCMULLAN’S IRISH PUB

McMullan’s is a family-owned and operated pub inside the Orleans Hotel and Casino. It offers an authentic menu of Irish and English cuisine. On St. Patrick’s Day, it will be host to live music from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. No reservations will be available on that day, only walk-ins.