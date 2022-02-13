Here are some Valentine’s Day deals to help you celebrate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For those looking to save a buck on Valentine’s day, some companies are here to help you celebrate your love.
Check out this list for some Valentine’s Day deals:
- If you start your morning with a cup of coffee, Starbucks orders can get 50% off or up to $10 off with the promo code “VDAY50.”
- If you and your sweetheart are hungry for a chicken sandwich, Popeye’s is offering a two for one deal on Valentine’s day.
- Properties near and on the Strip like Virginia Hotels and the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas are also celebrating, with several restaurants offering special prefix menus, along with romantic ambiance.
- If you’re looking for a fun activity, you can try out Ethel M’s Cactus Garden ‘Lights of Love’ display.
- If you’re looking to impress your new bae, try a Las Vegas night flight and foodie tour with Maverick Helicopters.
- With the day of love being on a Monday, there are also adult shows like Magic Mike and Fantasy open with special viewings.
Whatever you choose to celebrate, quality time with your partner is what matters the most.