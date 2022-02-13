Here are some Valentine’s Day deals to help you celebrate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For those looking to save a buck on Valentine’s day, some companies are here to help you celebrate your love.

Check out this list for some Valentine’s Day deals:

If you start your morning with a cup of coffee, Starbucks orders can get 50% off or up to $10 off with the promo code “VDAY50.”

If you and your sweetheart are hungry for a chicken sandwich, Popeye’s is offering a two for one deal on Valentine’s day.

Properties near and on the Strip like Virginia Hotels and the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas are also celebrating, with several restaurants offering special prefix menus, along with romantic ambiance.

If you’re looking for a fun activity, you can try out Ethel M’s Cactus Garden ‘Lights of Love’ display.

If you’re looking to impress your new bae, try a Las Vegas night flight and foodie tour with Maverick Helicopters.

With the day of love being on a Monday, there are also adult shows like Magic Mike and Fantasy open with special viewings.

Whatever you choose to celebrate, quality time with your partner is what matters the most.