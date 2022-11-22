LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to the Clark County Fire Department, there are more cooking fires on Thanksgiving than on any other day in the year.

Here are some important safety tips to remember on your turkey day to keep yourself and your loved ones safe in the kitchen:

Wash your hands and use gloves to be extra cautious while preparing your holiday meals.

Wash everything in your kitchen, including utensils, cutting boards, and countertops after use.

Don’t wash that turkey! The CDC said it is not necessary and washing it can just cause germs from the raw meat to spread.

If you are frying your turkey, make sure all your fire alarms are working, don’t leave it unattended, and keep a pan lid nearby in case of a fire.

Check the kitchen at the end of the night to make sure all stoves and ovens are turned off.

“None of this information we have is new, we have been saying the same information for 30 years, people have been making the same mistakes for 30 years,” Clark County Fire Captain Clark Lamping said. “The Clark County Fire Department hopes that we have a very safe holiday season.”

The Red Cross of Southern Nevada said it has responded to nearly 60 home fires in 2022 alone, and you do not want to join that list.